'There's a test to help predict fertility. But at age 34, my GP wouldn't give it to me.'

“We only offer that to women who’ve been trying for at a year,” he said.

I walked outside the doctor’s office and my eyes welled in frustration. I was 34 and in the grip of baby panic but did not want to ‘try’ yet.

I deeply wanted to be a mum and I was with the person I wanted to become a mum with, but I was unemployed, career in limbo, had financial insecurity and no fixed address.

Everything I read, and everyone I spoke to, told me to prioritise a baby. 35+ fertility and pregnancy complication statistics tormented me.

My metronome angst beat between wanting to punch the next person who said, “Don’t stress, women have babies in their 40s now,” to the icy rod that stabbed my chest every time I read the words ‘geriatric pregnancy’, or ‘advanced maternal age’, which next birthday, I would become.

All of this was underscored with the heartbreak of an 18-month unsuccessful attempt to re-enter a career in the capricious world of politics or journalism.

It was a bitter thought to watch my ambition dissolve into motherhood before I had a chance to get my career back on track. I wanted more time. That is unless I had some kind of information tailored to my fertility situation that advised me otherwise.

On Mamamia’s podcast, Before The Bump, I learnt about a simple blood test that can measure egg count. A GP can order it, most pathology labs can process it, and it costs about $90 (because it’s not covered by Medicare).

Why wasn’t this more widely known?

My girlfriends would often talk about freezing eggs, IVF, sperm donation, but we didn’t know about an egg count test. As we crept towards our late thirties – childless, but still wanting to keep our options open, why weren’t we all getting the test?

The anti-mullerian hormone (AMH) test measures the hormone produced by cells from the small follicles in a woman’s ovaries. The hormone level gives an indication of the number of eggs you have.