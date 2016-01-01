parents
Strangest Pregnancy Cravings
Look, there's no judgement here
00:28
Pick your flavour
63
Playlist
Comedy
The go to place for guaranteed lols.
32
Playlist
News
Keep up to date with all the latest trends, news and events.
36
Playlist
Beauty
Beauty tips, trends and reviews.
57
Playlist
Entertainment
Everything celebs, movies and TV.
40
Playlist
Lifestyle
From life hacks to fashion and everything in between.
29
Playlist
Parents
From baby-hacks to teen-translation, everything a messy parent needs to know.
Comedy
comedy
Sunsense Sally Shadeseeker - "It was love at first wipe"
01:49
comedy
The Star Signs In A Time Of Crisis
01:08
comedy
If My Dad Was A Home Smart Speaker
01:57
comedy
Things Nurses Never Say
01:07
comedy
When you're not a hugger
00:24
comedy
When someone has a better lunch than you
00:31
comedy
That person who's always cold
00:26
comedy
Trying to distract your work wife
00:27
comedy
When you've got something in your teeth
00:33
comedy
When your work wife needs coffee
00:29
News
news
If all the girls in the world could read
01:54
news
You Only Get One Life
03:47
news
Explaining Abortion To Uncle Barnaby
04:33
news
I asked "The Doll Maker" what she'd do to my face
02:32
news
Is Abortion Legal In Australia?
01:48
news
Jacinda Ardern Has Redefined What It Means To Be A Leader In A Time Of Crisis
00:54
news
Women And Violence: The Hidden Numbers
02:06
news
If a man lived like a woman for a day
03:21
news
Here are some of the best moments from this years Oscars
00:58
news
What a Year for Women
02:05
All Videos
lifestyle
Loccitane Self Improvement W Clare Ls
04:02
beauty
Face Time With DJ Tigerlily
11:55
lifestyle
Advice For My 5 Year Old Self with Deborah Hutton
02:06
entertainment
Arias Artists Sing Their Favourite Aussie Songs
02:00
comedy
Sunsense Sally Shadeseeker - "It was love at first wipe"
01:49
comedy
The Star Signs In A Time Of Crisis
01:08
parents
Explaining Nipples To My Baby
01:10
entertainment
Superfan With Beau Ryan
10:05
lifestyle
Advice for 5 year old me with DJ Tigerlily
01:06
lifestyle
Advice for 5 year old me with Amy Sheppard
01:08
entertainment
Superfan with Angie Kent
07:48
lifestyle
Advice for 5 year old me with Deborah Mailman
01:46
lifestyle
Advice for 5 year old me with Libby Trickett
01:44
entertainment
Sophie Monk talks Love
01:33
news
If all the girls in the world could read
01:54
parents
Questions About Childbirth
01:43
Mamamia Confessions
mamamia-confessions
MM Confessions: The worst public transport behaviour I saw was ...
00:28
mamamia-confessions
MM Confessions: The weirdest place I've had sex ...
00:30
mamamia-confessions
MM Confessions: The strangest pregnancy craving I've ever had
00:23
mamamia-confessions
MM Confessions: The weirdest gift I've gotten from a lover
00:37
mamamia-confessions
MM Confessions: I wish I'd never said.
00:25
mamamia-confessions
MM Confessions: My partner doesn't know.
00:31
mamamia-confessions
MM Confessions: When I'm home alone...
00:26
mamamia-confessions
MM Confessions: The silliest thing I've had a fight over...
00:27
mamamia-confessions
MM Confessions: The weirdest thing I've cried over
00:25
mamamia-confessions
MM Confessions: When I met the parents.
00:33
mamamia-confessions
Mamamia Confessions: The worst thing I've done at a work Christmas Party.
00:23
mamamia-confessions
Mamamia Confessions: Our weird Christmas traditions.
00:26
mamamia-confessions
Mamamia Confessions: The worst excuses we've used for a breakup.
00:26
mamamia-confessions
Mamamia Confessions: Our most awkward period stories.
00:25
mamamia-confessions
Mamamia Confessions: The craziest thing I've done for a pet.
00:24
mamamia-confessions
Mamamia Confessions: Our worst Christmas gifts.
00:27
mamamia-confessions
Mamamia Confessions: The worst request I received as a bridesmaid.
00:31
mamamia-confessions
Mamamia Confessions: Tinder Tales
00:42
mamamia-confessions
Mamamia Confessions: My weirdest crush
00:43
mamamia-confessions
MM Confessions: Most Embarrassing Drunk Moments
00:39
mamamia-confessions
MM Confessions: My weirdest date
00:50
mamamia-confessions
MM Confessions: I chucked a sickie so that I could...
01:04
mamamia-confessions
MM Confessions - My debt is ...
00:42
mamamia-confessions
Mamamia Confessions: The worst thing I ever ate.
00:39
mamamia-confessions
Mamamia Confessions: The worst thing I said to my mother-in-law.
00:52
News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer
Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally
Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion
Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup
Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples
Mamamia
Mamamia
READ
News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer
Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally
Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion
Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup
Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples
Podcasts
Videos
Newsletters
Events
Competitions
About Mamamia
LISTEN
WATCH
Share on Facebook
Share on twitter
Share with E-mail
Search
00:00 / ???