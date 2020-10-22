Aggi from The Bachelorette just bulldozed those nasty rumours, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. The Bachelorette's Aggi says those rumours about the men not being into Elly and Becky are totally untrue.

On last night's Bachelorette, we said goodbye to long-haired angel Aggi Guardiani, who jumped on the phone with Mamamia to rubbish rumours circulating that the men this season weren't that keen on Elly and Becky Miles.

Phew.



The rumours first came out on the So Dramatic! podcast where it was claimed some of the contestants would go out of their way to avoid one-on-one time with the sisters.

"Last week I revealed that the boys weren't into Elly and Becky at all. They thought that Becky was Elly’s mum when they arrived on the carpet, and they didn’t think that either of them are worthy of the prestigious title of 'Bachelorette'," said host Megan Pustetto.

"The boys just weren’t into them so much so they were actually trying to avoid spending one-on-one time with them."

Aggi told Mamamia he had no idea where this rumour came from but it was "not a credible source I would dare say".

"That wasn’t the case at all so I’m not sure if someone wants to get their ratings up for their podcast, but everyone was there and they made a good connection on the first night and if they didn't they had left the mansion," he said.