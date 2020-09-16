We've been hanging out for something to smile about, and what do you know: Laura Byrne and Matty 'J' Johnson have delivered.

Or at least they will in approximately 4.5 months.

The couple, who met on The Bachelor three years ago, have announced they are expecting their second child.

In a family photo shared to Instagram featuring her pregnant belly, Laura wrote, "I rec[k]on we’ve kept this little beach ball under wraps for long enough.

"Halfway to number 2."

Listen: Laura Byrne talks becoming a mum on Me After You. Post continues after podcast.





The jewellery designer and host of Mamamia's Me After You podcast gave birth to their daughter, Marlie-Mae, in June, two months after Matty J proposed.

"Marlie-Mae learning shocked face couldn’t have been timed any better," Matty wrote, announcing their new pregnancy.

"Please brace yourself for twice the amount of dad jokes."