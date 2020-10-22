'Matt's mum was in the room': Laura Byrne's very candid birth story.

Birth: there's nothing quite like it, and it's clear no two birth stories are the same. Which is why we're asking everyday women and some of our favourite celebrity mums to share theirs, in Mamamia's My Birth Story series.

This week we profile the host of Mamamia's podcast Me After You and jewellery designer Laura Byrne, mum to 15-month-old Marlie Mae, who is currently expecting baby number two.

Pregnancy was thankfully a fairly straightforward affair for Laura Byrne, although she was surprised by some of the changes her body went through.

“People tell you that you might get stretch marks, but they fail to mention they’ll be on your butt too!” Laura laughs.

With partner Matt away filming for work during the third trimester, Laura was happy to have some time to herself before the baby arrived.

Watch: Questions about childbirth - answered by mums and non-mums. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

“We were setting up our new apartment so I got to do all the nesting stuff on my own which was honestly pretty great. The one downside of Matt being away was that I decided not to do any of the birthing classes as I didn’t want to go by myself.”

Laura didn’t read any pregnancy or birthing books and wasn’t focused on a particular style of birth plan.

“I had a great midwife and we planned to go with the flow when it was time.

“Matt did buy us one book to read about the first six weeks with baby, but we were so busy after she arrived that we forgot to collect it until six months later!”