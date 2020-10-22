Before Matthew McConaughey was famous, he was sexually assaulted in the back of a van.

This post deals with sexual assault and might be triggering for some readers.

Matthew McConaughey has crafted a relaxed, easy-going reputation in Hollywood.

But before he skyrocketed to stardom, McConaughey had traumatic experiences that he has - as his new memoir, Greenlights, highlights - shielded from the public until now.

McConaughey was born after his parents, Jim and Kay McConaughey, married for the third time. The actor describes his parents' relationship as the “Pacific Ocean in a storm,” saying they often communicated through violence.

As a young boy, the actor remembers witnessing his parents fight ferociously, before they would have intercourse on the kitchen floor, in front of him and his brothers.

From broken bones to brutal language, their marriage was clearly unconventional.

Side note... Celebrities are getting creative in isolation. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

In light of the raw revelation, Kay McConaughey recently told the New York Times: “It was a rocky and passionate love affair we had, but I do wish Matthew would have told more of the stories about me and his dad’s love, affection and commitment to each other.”

Jim McConaughey passed away in 1992.

“I got a call from my Mum. ‘Your dad died.’ My knees buckled,” McConaughey writes in a book excerpt shared by People. “I couldn’t believe it. He was my dad. Nobody or nothing could kill him. Except mum. He’d always told me and my brothers, ‘Boys, when I go, I’m gonna be makin’ love to your mother.’ And that’s what happened. He had a heart attack when he climaxed.”

Kay McConaughey spoke about this herself in her book I Amaze Myself!

“On Monday mornings, he and I often said goodbye by making love. “But one day, all of a sudden, it just happened. I knew that something was wrong, because I didn’t hear anything from him. Just nothing. But it was just the best way to go!”