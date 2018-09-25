Blackhead strips won't really get rid of blackheads and big pores on your nose. Use this instead.

This wonderful nugget of beauty wisdom comes courtesy of Mamamia’s shiny new beauty podcast, You Beauty. To ensure you never miss an episode, subscribe to You Beauty here. It’s a blast.

Unless they’re being removed in a pimple popper video, no one likes blackheads.

Sadly, blackheads have a penchant for hanging out on your nose, as in, right in the middle of your face. Big pores do too.

Although no one can really see your blackheads or large pores from far away, those little black dots or small indents can make you feel insecure or conspicuous.

Hence, we asked beauty editor of 15 years and Mamamia’s executive editor Leigh Campbell to share her wisdom on how to get rid of blackheads and big pores on the You Beauty podcast. (Get it in your ears below…)

What are blackheads?

The good news? Blackheads aren’t bits of dirt.

“Blackheads aren’t dirt, don’t worry, we’re not all dirty buggers,” Leigh explained.

Pimples, or blemishes, come in many different (and annoying) varieties. Blackheads are just one of them. Joy.

“Blackheads form when sebum, the oil in our skin, hits the air in the environment and oxidises, turning the oil black. Your face isn’t dirty.”

How to get rid of blackheads.

Leigh explained blackheads can be really hard to get rid of, especially ones on the nose.

White blackhead strips are often the first thing that comes to mind when we think about trying to get rid of them, but Leigh believes there’s a more effective way to do it.

“Yes, there’s the pore strips that don’t really work that well – they’re fun and it’s fun looking at ‘the worms’ afterwards. They can clear some blackheads but they’re not really effective,” she explained.

“It’s better to use a chemical exfoliator, you need something with alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) and beta-hydroxy acids (BHAs).”

AHAs work to dissolve the gunk in the surface layers of your skin, while BHAs penetrate deeper to clear the really clogged up stuff.

“They eat away at dead skin cells and at that surface sebum, so that will move that stuff much more gently than pore strips. I soak a cotton pad [with a chemical exfoliant] and hold it on my nose for a good two or three minutes when I’ve got blackheads.”

Leigh also said charcoal masks or peel off masks can be effective. They can remove blackheads, but you need to be careful because they can damage the acid mantle (the protective layer of your skin) and cause skin sensitivities, redness and itchiness.

