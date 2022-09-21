A cheating scandal and three Victoria's Secret models: Adam Levine's relationship history.

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine has made quite the comeback this week, landing himself in the celebrity news cycle for the worst reason: an alleged cheating scandal.

The singer, who is best known for his tepid tunes and the occasional judging appearance on The Voice, had to publicly correct the record as rumours of his affair ran rampant.

It all began when 23-year-old Instagram model Sumner Stroh shared on TikTok that she'd had a year-long affair with Levine, which culminated in him asking her if he could name his unborn child (which he is expecting with wife Behati Prinsloo) after her.

Listen to Laura Brodnik and Chelsea McLaughlin discuss the scandal on Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast, The Spill. Post continues below.

While Levine has denied rumours of an affair, he has since come forward to address his ‘poor judgement’ and behaviour in an Instagram Story.

However, a 2009 interview has come back to bite him in the day or so since, where he admitted to cheating in the past.

“Instinctively, monogamy is not in our genetic makeup,” he told Cosmopolitan.

“People cheat. I have cheated. And you know what? There is nothing worse than the feeling of doing it,” he added.

While these are the first public allegations of cheating to come out against Levine, he has a storied past when it comes to dating - even squishing two flings into the few months that he and Prinsloo were separated.

Here are all the women Adam Levine has dated.

Jane Herman

Levine’s first serious girlfriend, Jane Herman, provided the source material for most of the Maroon 5 songs you’ll remember.