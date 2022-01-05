Keanu Reeves has a glowing reputation in Hollywood. Behind it is a devastating past.

Keanu Reeves is often described as one of Hollywood's 'nicest' guys.
That reputation has been built slowly and consistently over decades, with small, selfless acts that set him apart from your typical A-list actor.
Most recently, it's been reported that Reeves donated 70 per cent of his salary from The Matrix to cancer research - a cause that mattered deeply to him because his sister, Kim, was diagnosed with leukaemia in 1991. The 1999 sci-fi film earned him over $60 million - $44 million of which he gave away to charity.
Reeves was his sister's primary carer while she fought leukaemia for a decade, and fully recovered.
But as audiences watch the now 57-year-old in the recently released The Matrix Resurrections, they may remember the stories of his devastating personal tragedies.
From an absent father to the loss of a child, best friend and great love, Reeves' narrative is one of remarkable resilience.
Growing up, Reeves' family lived a nomadic life. They spent time in Lebanon, Australia and the US, before settling in Toronto, Canada. By this stage in his childhood, his father had dropped out of the picture, leaving his mother to take care of him and his younger sister Kim.
Reeves' father was later arrested for possession of heroin and cocaine, and sentenced to 10 years in jail in 1994. He was released in 1996.
"The story with me and my dad’s pretty heavy. It’s full of pain and woe and f**king loss and all that sh*t," Reeves once told Rolling Stone.
His mother later became a costume designer in Hollywood, shortly before Reeves embarked on his own acting career - having left high school without receiving a diploma.
Keanu Reeves was thrust into the spotlight in 1986, starring in River's Edge, an indie crime film following the story of a murder within a group of Californian teenage burnouts.
Carrying his growing cult status through to the early 90s, he went on to star alongside fellow edgy teen heartthrob River Phoenix in Gus Van Sant's indie drama My Own Private Idaho.
