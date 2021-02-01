Abbie Chatfield's I'm A Celebrity win teaches us a valuable lesson in the power of reality TV editing.

A beaming Abbie Chatfield is spending her day speaking to journalists, radio presenters and TV hosts around the country after she was crowned the winner of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here on Sunday night.

Seven finalists were whittled down to two during the grand finale, with the 2019 Bachelor runner-up crowned Queen of the jungle over TV and radio's Grant Denyer, winning her $100,000 for her chosen charity Dementia Australia.

"Crying in the toilets while writing this. I am so eternally grateful to everyone who voted for me and has supported me," she wrote after accepting her crown.

Watch: Abbie being crowned winner of the jungle. Post continues after video.



Video via Ten

To her fans, this is the 25-year-old's redemption story. But it's become obvious in the past 24 hours that to large sections of the media and the public, this is just another opportunity to spew hatred and dislike at a confident woman who isn't afraid to tell us who she is.

A quick glance at the social media commentary from viewers, and while there's plenty of Abbie well-wishers who are ecstatic with her win, there's just as many people telling her that she "rigged the vote by encouraging her fans to vote", or that she is "gross", "bogan", and "vile".

On her winner's post on Instagram, Abbie had to take time out of her celebrations to write: "Any negative comments are getting straight up deleted. Not letting you ruin this for me."

All because she dared to win a reality TV show voted for by the Australian public.