"Our organs were getting close to shutting down." Last night, I'm A Celebrity crossed a line.

On Thursday night's episode of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, the celebrities faced their toughest challenge yet.

In a challenge titled the 'Ice Ice Baby Trial', Grant Denyer, Jack Vidgen, Pettifleur Berenger and Travis Varcoe were tasked with entering a tank filled with ice cold water in order to pump a lever at the bottom of the tank.

For nine long minutes, the celebrities struggled with the freezing temperatures, gasping for air as they came to the surface.

When the challenge finally ended, Denyer screamed at medics: "Get us out!"

After coming out of the water, the celebrities could barely speak as they were wrapped in towels and space blankets by medics in an effort to prevent hypothermia.

"There's just a lot of pain," Vidgen told hosts Julia Morris and Dr Chris Brown. "I can't move my hands."

"That was hard," Denyer added.

"When you come up, you naturally want to take a breath, but your body won't expand or retract. You can't get air in and out. You can't move your chest enough.

Afterwards, the celebrities were moved to a nearby medical tent to warm up.

"I'm just really scared," Vidgen told the medic.

"Physically, it was getting to the point where I was going to pass out," the singer later said.

