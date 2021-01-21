There's a big old fight between Abbie and Ash coming up on I’m A Celebrity, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Incoming: A big old fight between Abbie and Ash on I’m A Celeb.

It looks like there's going to be a big old fight between Abbie Chatfield and Ash Williams on I'm A Celebrity this week, and really, it's about bloody time.

It all started last week, when Abbie spent some time in comedian Ash Williams' sleeping bag.

Not long after, new camp mate Alli Simpson arrived and Ash's tune changed very quickly. The 38-year-old told the other men he regretted spending time with Abbie, because he'd rather hit on Alli.

“Yeah super funny. Super good. Sorry for trapping you with ‘bad timing’,” Abbie wrote on Instagram after the episode aired.

“Sorry you asked me to stay in your bed and then again the next night.

“Love feeling like charity work.”

And just when we thought that was the end of it, Grant Denyer has warned there's more to come.

“Can I just say, it ain’t over yet,” Grant told HuffPost Australia.

“There’s a fight on the cards between two of the strongest power players in the whole camp for someone’s heart, and Pettifleur is at the fore,” he added.

And we can all assume who that's over...

“She is fearless, and she’s a woman who knows what she wants and she’ll stop at nothing to get it,” Grant said of Housewives Pettifleur.

Hasn't Abbie endured enough?!