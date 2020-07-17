"I think Ciarran agrees." Abbie Chatfield on the hypocrisy of the Bachelor in Paradise cast.

To catch up on all the Bachelor in Paradise Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor in Paradise hub page.



Abbie Chatfield was open and honest about what she wanted on Bachelor in Paradise: Ciarran Stott.

She was in Fiji because she, like precisely all of us, had taken a shine to a long-haired British man from Angie Kent's season of The Bachelorette and she was down to get to know him.

Makes sense. What also makes sense is that Ciarran was fairly popular with the women in Paradise. He had a couple of options, and he was exploring them. Fair enough!

Abbie was upfront about what she wanted. But she doesn't 'always get what she wants'. Post continues below video.

As Abbie made attempts to get to know the man she wanted to, other women on this year's show took notice. And honestly, it came across a little 'shamey'.

"Abbie always gets what she wants," cast members repeated, bringing up how she would use her sexuality to 'make sure of it'. It was a similar narrative to the one Abbie faced throughout her time on The Bachelor, which saw her labelled the villain not only by viewers but also by others in the mansion.﻿

Speaking to Mamamia following her elimination from Paradise on Thu﻿﻿rsday night's episode, Abbie questioned the narrative her cast mates seemed intent to pursue.

"I think I remind them of someone in high school," she explained.

"A girl they were intimidated by, I hate saying this but a girl they were jealous of or something. They're like 'she's the girl that would steal my boyfriend', and they say things like they think I get what I want. They don't know me outside of The Bachelor, and I got further than them. They think I manipulated Matt [Agnew, last year's Bach] into getting what I wanted, but I didn't.