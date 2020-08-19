"Mum would have two black eyes." There's a lot you don't know about Ciarran Stott.

Ciarran Stott has copped a lot of flak recently following the airing of Bachelor in Paradise, but even he was surprised by the most recent stream of negative comments flooding his social media.

Earlier this week, Ciarran and his Paradise cast mate Matt Whyatt announced a charity boxing match, with the intention of using the buzz around their reality TV 'beef' to support a series of charities.

On the show, the pair butted heads as Matt dated Ciarran's ex-girlfriend Renee Barrett, ﻿﻿though Ciarran told Mamamia the editing blew it out of proportion and now the men are on better terms.

The announcement, in which Ciarran said his chosen causes were domestic violence and men's mental health, received backlash almost instantly on social media with many linking the choice with what they saw play out on their TV screens.

"People say 'I can't believe someone like you would raise money for domestic violence' and I'm like, 'what do you mean someone like me?'

"For someone like me it's very close to home. I've lived through it; I've watched my mum and my sisters and my family live through it so it kind of sucked when p﻿﻿eople were saying that to me.

"The messages were like 'you shouldn't raise money for this, you're the cause of this, you are a domestic violence case waiting to happen'. You people don't know me, you literally don't know me, how can you say that?"

Speaking to Mamamia, Ciarran recalled how as a young child in the UK, he would spend weekends with his grandma.

Come Sunday afternoon, he'd be dropped back off at his mum's house, where he lived until moving to Australia with his dad as a 12-year-old.

But often, his mum wouldn't come to the door to greet him.

"I'd just have to say goodbye to my grandma and go in," Ciarran said.

"And I'd see my mum's got two black eyes or a fat lip, and there would be an excuse straight away from the partner she was with at the time.

"It just kept happening and happening, and I'd see arguments where he would grab my mum and slap her about, and I could never do anything in defence because I was a kid."