A struggle with prescription drugs and a tough pregnancy: Chezzi and Grant Denyer's relationship.

This post deals with addiction and post-natal anxiety, and might be triggering for some readers.



Last month, Grant Denyer and his wife Chezzi announced that they were expecting their third child together.

The couple, who share daughters eight-year-old Sailor and four-year-old Scout, announced that their newest family member is due in March 2021.

"So, we have some news. Our mum is pregnant! And mum's really sick. And she's been resting for days," the couple's two daughters explained in a video shared to Instagram.

"It's so exciting that she's got a baby," they added.

"We're so excited to play with it and look after it."

Since the news was announced, Chezzi has been open about the pregnancy, sharing her experience with hyperemesis gravidarum – a pregnancy complication that can cause severe nausea, vomiting, and dizziness.

"Many have asked my advice on how I am handling [hyperemesis gravidarum] for a third time," the TV producer wrote.

"I guess I just wanted this third child of ours for such a long time... that the feeling of holding it in my arms one day and loving it outweighed the pain and anguish I knew the HG would cause me," she continued.

"But, it hasn’t been that simple."

Chezzi shared that in recent weeks, she has questioned "if I could hang on".