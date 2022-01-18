'I’m a beauty editor. Here are 7 things I'm doing differently this year.'

It's a new year, you guys. Did you know? Were you aware? Cause you'd be forgiven for thinking it still feels very...2021.

But it isn't! It's new and fresh and exciting and NOT ONE MORE WORD ABOUT THE COVIDS, PLS.

While 2021 delivered a lot of great highlights for skincare (diligent routines, lots of masking), it also offered some really not great things (purchasing way too many products, burning our skin off).

I mean, it wasn't all bad - but I did pick up a few shitty skincare habits that I'd very much like to change. And that's why I'm here! Havin' a yarn to you, sweet dame!

Watch: You know what else my job involves? Putting lube on my face. Here's what happened when I tried the lube primer hack that's all over TikTok. Post continues below.



And just for the record - it's not about completely changing my entire skincare routine. Nah, bugger that. I'm just talking about some small tweaks I want to make to improve the health of my skin.

So, I'm going to share them with you!

When it comes to looking after my skin, here are seven things I'm doing differently in 2022.

1. Not picking/squeezing pimples.

I may be a beauty editor, but that doesn't mean I have the strength to not pick and squeeze at my skin. It's honestly one of my worst beauty habits, but one of my biggest hobbies.

As soon as a big ol' shiner pops up, I'm squeezing that jerk right out of my face. Simply can't help myself.

This year, however, it's strictly no touchy on the facey. I'm going to try my best to stop terrorising my face every time a pimple pops up - because scarring just ain't worth it.

Plus, there are tons of other ways to reduce pimples without tearing up your face.

Masks! LED lights! Spot treatments!