For many women, ingesting collagen supplements on the daily has become as routine as brushing your teeth and putting on sunscreen.

Whether you down a little vial of it every morning, stir it into a glass of water or add it to your morning smoothie, getting some form of collagen in your gut is the buzzy new "wellness" solution - and it seems to be one we're all jumping on board with.

To put into perspective just how big it is, the global collagen market is expected to reach $7.5 billion by 2027.

Yep. That's a lotta money.

And given this is such a rapidly expanding sector in the beauty industry, there are now HEAPS of ingestible beauty supplements on the market.

They normally take the form of a tablet, capsule, powder or liquid and you'll probably spy them on social media, marketed by influencers, celebrities and wellness brands as the key to keeping skin hydrated, glowing and ageless.

And while talk around collagen isn't anything new (this has been going on for years, friends), the current hype around skincare and anti-ageing solutions is bumping the trend into overdrive.

As a beauty editor, I was first introduced to collagen supplements a few years ago when I went to a brand launch. It seemed pretty whacky at the time (so many wild promises! tastes 10/10 gross! why is it brown!). However, since then it's just become a part of my day.

Every morning I take a spoonful of the powder and mix it in with water - I used to shudder at the taste, but now I don't even mind it.

These days my ingestible routine has grown to include little vials of hyaluronic acid and omega elixirs (I have a whole section of the fridge dedicated to my powders, liquids and capsules), as I attempt to cover all bases - even though I have no idea if it’s doing anything for my skin.

I’ve spoken to a bunch of experts in the past and while they've all said that being aware of natural collagen production and the ways you can give it a lil' boost is obviously a very good thing (whether that be from supplements, your diet or professional skincare treatments), they've had differing opinions when it comes to the actual effectiveness of collagen supplements.