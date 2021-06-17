Our culture ascribes a heck of a lot of labels to people based on their sex lives. There are ones for those who've had 'too much' or for those who prefer certain activities in the bedroom. And then, of course, there's the one for those who've had none at all.

Virgin is a unique label. It has no opposite, and its weight has shifted over time.

Once, it was considered a virtue (and in many cultures, it still is), only to become a cause for intrigue and even ridicule within the space of a generation or two.

On Wednesday night's episode of the ABC series, You Can't Ask That, that shift was laid bare.



Video via ABC.

A panel of eight adults who have never had penetrative sex answered questions sent in by anonymous viewers.

Here are some of the most telling.

"Are you ugly, Catholic or just [have] no self-confidence? Why are you still a virgin?"

It was — of course — a resounding no to the first option, one yes to the second and a whole lot of alternatives for the third.

Some had simply never had "the opportunity present itself", while others didn't know how to create it.

"I feel like I've seen people that I would have thought had s**t personalities or didn't look as good as me, and they've got girlfriends and they're living the life, and it's just like, 'Well, you're just sitting at home,'" said Sydney man Declan.

"Because it's always scary to be vulnerable, isn't it? To put yourself out there, just to be knocked back."

Sydney man Seb is the one for whom faith played a central role. He said he felt called to devote himself fully to God; for him, that means remaining single and not having physical relationships.