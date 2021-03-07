The hidden condition affecting the sex lives of nearly 1 in 3 women at Mamamia.

I self diagnosed a few months ago when I searched ‘why does sex hurt’ on the internet. I went to my GP who specialises in women’s health and told her, ‘I think I have vaginismus’. Initially, she was shocked. She said that I was her first patient to correctly diagnose myself and who knew that vaginismus existed. She told me she had seven patients currently being treated for vaginismus but she believes that number would be much higher if there was more education about the condition.

Since being diagnosed, I’ve been going to physiotherapy to work on pain reduction and muscle flexibility. I have to do exercises with dilators every day and every day I cry. Not necessarily from pain but from the fact that I can’t believe this is my life. The one thing my vagina is supposed to do, it can’t. Whenever my friends talk about ‘mind-blowing sex’ or even just having a one-night stand, I feel immense rage and jealousy. Something that comes so easily and naturally to them, is something that I have to mentally prepare myself months in advance for and even then, it’s not guaranteed.

Being single has helped me a lot with my treatment. I was dating someone when I was initially diagnosed and although he didn’t put any pressure on the situation at all, I put a lot of pressure on myself. I believe that knowing I am doing this treatment for myself and not for anyone else has made the experience of being treated 100 per cent better.

The curable condition no one has heard of.

There’s not enough research yet to truly tell us how common vaginismus - or genito-pelvic pain, which is the name we're moving towards - really is.

If you ask the three experts Mamamia spoke to, it’s absolutely everywhere. But unfortunately, it’s still not being talked about nearly enough, and there are still plenty of GPs sending women away with instructions to ‘just relax’ or ‘have a red wine and a valium’ when they complain about painful sex.

Just look at the Mamamia newsroom. Out of a team of 22, seven of us have suffered with or are still living with vaginismus. We’ve lived with it for years, many of us just thinking there was something ‘wrong’ with us or that we didn’t enjoy sex.