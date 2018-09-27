The moment fans caught a reality star noticeably photoshopping her four-year-old daughter.

The Instagram account @thegoodthebadandthefake shared the photos side-by-side, highlighting the way Kaia's nose and bum in particular had been photoshopped. "4 years old!" the caption wrote. "This is sick!"

Many followers called out the blatant problems with editing photos of your very young daughter. "And American society wonders why young girls are objectified and sexualised.., " said one user. "Horrifying," wrote another.

Almost immediately, people started commenting on Zolciak-Biermann's photo on her Instagram, criticising her decision to photoshop. "You can see the bend in the wall from where you were EDITING a photo of your children who are perfect on their own," one person commented. "Your daughter is going to be so messed up in the head because of you. Poor thing."

It's not the first time the reality TV personality has been caught photoshopping photos of her kids.

Just two weeks ago, Zolciak-Biermann shared a throwback photo of her 16-year-old daughter Ariana when she was a child.