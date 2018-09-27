The moment fans caught a reality star noticeably photoshopping her four-year-old daughter.

You know who doesn’t need photoshop? Anyone. But also four-year-old girls.
But when 40-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann uploaded a photo of her four-year-old twins Kaia and Kane to Instagram on Tuesday, fans noticed an uncomfortable detail.
Initially, it looked like the background of the image, particularly next to Kaia, was distorted – a telltale sign of people’s proportions being manipulated. Then Zolciak-Biermann’s eldest daughter, 21-year-old Brielle Biermann, shared the same photo to her Instagram story, with one noticeable difference: it was unedited.
Here’s the original:
And here's Zolciak-Biermann's version:
I’ll admit, I happily photoshop the snot out of my 2 year olds photos, but as far as everything else - just no.
The boy looks like his skin has darkened.
But I guess this is what happens when Mom has had loads of plastic surgery and the kids have all her prior “faults” - or Mom marries a rich but fat and ugly guy...I saw that a lot in the US, always felt a bit sorry for daughters who took after dad when mommy was a plastic-fantastic MILF.