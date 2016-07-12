A week ago, Kristin Cavallari posted a picture on Instagram of her husband and two little boys, three-year-old Camden, and two-year-old Jaxon, playing at the beach.

Even though we’re not in the states, were still celebrating ???? hope everyone has a fun and safe 4th! #MyGuys A photo posted by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jul 4, 2016 at 8:18am PDT

And the Internet got really, really pissed off.

Comments included: “Seeing pictures of your boys and how they look is a bit shocking to see.”

“Sorry that the truth hurts. But the poor child’s bones are popping out. Instead of getting mad at everyone for being alarmed look in to the child’s diet,” another added.

Others weighed in: “I understand you live a very strict dietary lifestyle but these children are very obviously nutritionally deficient. A great pediatrician and dietician would be so helpful.”

And another begged: “Please look into feeding your babies.”

Cavallari has since deleted the comments and blocked a number of users. She wrote on Instagram: “Just blocked the most people I’ve ever blocked in my entire life. Happy 4th hahaha.”