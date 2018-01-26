Reese Witherspoon poses for photo. Is crowned with "most awkward Photoshop fail" of 2018.

You may know Reese Witherspoon from her Oscar-winning performance in Walk The Line. Or from Legally Blonde, or the breakout hit TV show of 2017 that seems to be winning at every award show, Big Little Lies.

You may also be aware that the 41-year-old mother-of-three has blonde hair, blue eyes and two legs.

It may seem like an obvious thing to point out, but it appears one recent photo editor forgot the simple fact of the actress' anatomy while editing an image for the cover of Vanity Fair's 2018 Hollywood Issue.

You see, Reese, who is perched on a chair next to her Wrinkle In Time co-star Oprah Winfrey, seems to have been given an ENTIRE EXTRA LEG in the image.