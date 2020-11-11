'I was an early supporter of him.' Three women on why they voted for Donald Trump.

More than 72 million Americans voted for President Donald Trump in the recent US Election - about nine million more than voted for him in 2016.

Whilst it wasn't enough to grant the incumbent president a second term in office, with his opponent Joe Biden emerging triumphant, it was enough to confuse many who couldn't understand why the controversial president remained widely popular among voters.

More specifically, many people remain perplexed as to why so many women voted for him, despite his infamy for language and behaviour broadly deemed to be sexist.

Mamamia's daily news podcast 'The Quicky' interviewed three women who voted for Donald Trump in the most recent election.

For them, Donald Trump's conservative values and policies were ultimately the key driving factors for who they marked on the ballot.

Here's what they said about voting for Donald Trump.

Chris Barretto, Republican National Committeewoman for Oregon

"I like his policies. I like his pro-life stance. I think that he puts America first and that he understands other countries do that. I think for the first time in a really long time, he has put the best interests of the U.S. citizens first. And so I just really appreciate them," Barreto explains. "And as a business owner, I appreciate his understanding of tax policies and helping businesses, especially during this COVID crisis."

Chris Barretto said she believes Donald Trump's false allegations that fraudulent activity occurred during the counting process of the election, despite there being a distinct lack of evidence.

