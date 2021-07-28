Simone Biles pulled out of the Olympics. We all missed what she was trying to tell us.

She reiterated this at the post-finals press conference alongside her teammates, Chiles, Sunisa Lee and Grace McCallum.

"Whenever you get in a high-stress situation, you kind of freak out. I have to focus on my mental health and not jeopardise my health and well-being," she said.

"We have to protect our body and our mind … It just sucks when you're fighting with your own head."

Biles had been making similar noises for a while now. It just turns out no one was listening - really listening - to her until she exited the gym on Tuesday.

In early July, weeks before the Tokyo Games, the New York Times asked her to name the happiest moment of her career.

"Honestly, probably my time off," she said.

After winning four gold medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics Biles took a hiatus. She did not compete at all in 2017 before beginning her road to Tokyo in 2018.

She has worked with a therapist since she came forward in 2018 as a survivor of sexual abuse by former national gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.

When the Olympics were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Biles curled up in a corner of her gym's locker room and cried: not only because it meant another year of gruelling training, but because it meant another year of working with USA Gymnastics, which she believes failed survivors in the Nassar case.

She had considered quitting, even though she said she still had a passion for the sport.

"I wanted to give up," Biles told Glamour. "But it would have been dumb because I've worked way too hard."

It was counsel from her personal coach Cecile Landi that helped her work through it all. She told Biles to go on holiday, to get a hot tub, and to relax.

This helped her see her life as bigger than gymnastics.