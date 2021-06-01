Three years ago, Naomi Osaka won the US Open. No one talked about the 'trauma'.

It's a hard video to watch.

Naomi Osaka stands beside Serena Williams on the podium after winning the 2018 US Open.

As the announcer welcomes everyone to the broadcast, a low rumble of sound starts to build. Initially, it sounds like cheering. But as host Tom Rinaldi pauses, the booing gets unmistakingly clearer.

After enduring it for 30 seconds, a then 20-year-old Osaka pushes her cap forward to shield her eyes. Noticing her sadness, Williams puts her arm around Osaka as the young up-and-coming tennis star sobs.

Watch the 2018 US Open video of Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams. Post continues after video.



Video via ESPN, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jCm3BemDlj8

Osaka is being booed for winning. It's her first Grand Slam win. Her moment. But the crowd is there for Williams. During the match, Williams had accused the chair umpire of sexism after being given a penalty, and her fans are showing their support and outrage at her loss.

Playing that final against her idol, Williams, was Osaka's childhood dream. But instead of answering Rinaldi's question of, "how does the dream compare to reality?" a teary Osaka tells the crowd: "I'm going to sort of defer from your question, I'm sorry... I know that everyone was cheering for her, and I am sorry it had to end like this. I just want to say thank you for watching the match."

Watching the uncomfortable and cruel reality of Osaka's first big win play out, it's incredible she even held herself together enough to answer questions, compose herself, and accept her trophy.

But what we're learning three years later - as the now four-time Grand Slam winner tries to instill boundaries to protect her own mental health - is just how traumatising that experience was for Osaka.

A pre-emptive media ban.

It started with a tweet on May 27, 2021, as the French Open was getting underway in Paris.

"Hey everyone, hope you're all doing well. I'm writing this to say I'm not going to do any press during Roland Garros," Osaka began.