Dr Larry Nassar will die in jail. These are the stories of his victims.

Larry Nassar, 54, has been sentenced to 175 years, or 2100 months, in prison for molesting US gymnasts under the guise of giving ‘treatment’. After his sentencing, the judge declared: “I just signed your death warrant.”

The former USA Gymnastics physician pleaded guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct in November, and is also serving a 60 year prison sentence for child pornography.

Today’s sentencing marks the end of a remarkable seven-day hearing, in which scores of Nassar’s victims were able to face their abuser and tell him the damage he caused. In total, 156 victims sat under the harsh courtroom lighting and read their victim impact statements. In many cases, the abuse started when the girls were 12 or 13, and continued for several years.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said Nassar’s assaults were “precise, calculated, manipulative, devious, despicable,” AAP reports.

“It is my honour and privilege to sentence you. You do not deserve to walk outside a prison ever again. You have done nothing to control those urges and anywhere you walk, destruction will occur to those most vulnerable,” Aquilina said.

When the hearing ended, the courtroom broke into applause.

She was abused as her mother sat in the same room.

One of the first victims to speak out against Nassar was the last person to give her victim impact statement today.

In late August, 2016, Rachael Denhollander filed criminal charges against Nassar. Two weeks later, she took her story public with the Indy Star. She knew at the time, if she didn’t speak out, the abuse would continue.

She spoke publicly about receiving treatment for lower back pain as a 15-year-old gymnast in 2000. She underwent five treatments as a club-level gymnast and, each time, Nassar became more and more confident in his abuse.