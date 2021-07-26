Simone Biles’ mother couldn’t afford to feed her. She’s now the world’s greatest gymnast.

When gymnast Simone Biles competes, you might notice a goat on the back of her bedazzled leotard.

The 24-year-old wears the rhinestone symbol to declare she is the GOAT - the greatest of all time. And the four-foot-eight gymnast undeniably is.

This week, the New York Times noted that Biles is often compared to Serena Williams, Tom Brady and Tiger Woods for her dominance in her sport. But even that doesn't do her justice, the publication pointed out.

"[That] analogy minimises her athletic brilliance because those competitors lose from time to time — and she doesn’t," journalist Juliet Macur wrote.

Simone Biles wears a rhinestone goat on her leotard during the 2021 GK U.S. Classic gymnastics competition. Image: Getty.

Since 2013, the American gymnast has not lost an all-round title. She's also the only woman who has performed the dangerous Yurchenko double pike in competition - a move she is expected to pull off at the Tokyo Olympics.

In the theme of making history at these Olympics, Biles is also competing to become the first female gymnast in 50 years to win back-to-back titles in the Olympic all-around.

But the path to gymnastics glory has not been an easy ride. Here's what you need to know about Simone Biles.

Simone Biles' childhood.

Alongside her three siblings, Biles was born to a mother who struggled with addiction to drugs and alcohol, as well as an absent father.

She remembers eating cereal with water when she was young, because they could not afford milk.