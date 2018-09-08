Er, was that just a mistake? The biggest clue yet that Cass wins The Bachelor.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

Everyone take a deep breath. We have something very important to discuss.

So – I was just stalking people’s Instagram stories – like one does on a Saturday afternoon, and noticed something odd.

Cass uploaded an innocuous picture of her with a (cute) dog and a juice of the orange variety (perhaps orange juice – unconfirmed) in hand, in Manly.

Innocent enough.

BUT.

The picture was tagged 'Dolce Terra Manly' which according to my calculations, is a place called 'Dolce Terra' in Manly.

Interesting.

And then I did a tap and saw the unthinkable.

"Oh, there's Nick, inside a restaurant of some sort," I thought to myself.

And then I saw the goddamn tag.

Dolce. Terra. Manly.