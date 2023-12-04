"It's like soft velvety tissues." Men reveal what sex feels like for guys.

Have you ever wondered what sex feels like for men? The Mamamia office has.

It's near impossible to imagine how getting down and dirty feeeeeeeels for the penis possessors. So, naturally, we decided to find out.

And the answers? They're kinda surprising.

Prepare yourself for some giggle-inducing, cringeworthy similes, reader friends!

What does sex feel like for men?

"A slice of heaven that just makes you go mmmmmm."

A Mamamia employee – let's call him Mike – describes the act of sex as "a warm slice of heaven that makes you feel like you've just taken the biggest mood-boosting drug on earth."

"Just thinking about it, all I can think of is 'mmmmmmmmm'," he told me. "Yep, just 'mmmmmm'."

Alrighty, then!

"Soft velvety tissues."

According to one anonymous Redditor, sex feels "warm and wet" - while the vagina is like "soft velvety tissues around your penis".

"Moving feels good," the, uh, very descriptive man continues. "It feels really good. Whether it's moving back and forth with your body, or whether you are 'squeezing'."