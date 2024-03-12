'I'm a mum of three boys. Having my third child has pushed me over the edge.'





Three children with male appendages reside in my home, so I’m a mum of three boys. I often hear other mums of all boys say, "I hate when people feel sorry for me because I have all boys" and... I do not relate to that at all. Having three of them is intense, send me all the condolence cards.

My eldest is 12, and the youngest is three so we have puberty and potty training happening under the same roof.

Here’s the thing, more than one or two kids is a lot. Dare I say, too many.

The third boy has pushed me over the edge. I used to be hot, with bouncy locks and outfits people would compliment me on. Now, I could cook fish and chips in the amount of oil that resides in my hair and my go-to outfit is a stained-off whitey/grey t-shirt because I have no energy to separate my coloureds and whites.

Besides the utter exhaustion, one of the main reasons for the slight regret of breeding the third is there are way too many mouths to feed. They are constantly opening their gobs requesting more food and the bank account doesn't like the amount they consume at all. Cozzie livs with three kids is real. Without a doubt, our biggest expense is the weekly shop, which isn't weekly at all but daily because they guzzle all the milk, devour all the bread and want to nibble on the school snacks outside of school hours which makes running a household with three kids ridiculously pricey!