From $40 to $6,820: 12 women on exactly how much it cost to have a baby.

We know you can't always plan when you have a baby, but once you find out you are pregnant, you will need to make some decisions about your antenatal care and birthing options.

The average cost of having a baby in Australia can range from a few hundred dollars for scans, blood tests and hospital parking, up to thousands of dollars for obstetric care and private rooms, depending on if you go private or public.

We asked 12 women to tell us about the costs involved with their pregnancy and birth.

Here's what they had to say.

1. Julienne spent $2,100*.

"I went public and I couldn’t fault the care I received. I did shared care with a local GP and midwives at the hospital. My only out-of-pocket expenses were the non-invasive prenatal testing scan (NIPT) at $495, the 20 week scan at $163, three women's physio appointments for pelvic pain at $600, and some shared care appointments with my GP for $35 (out-of-pocket) per visit. The most surprising thing was it cost nothing for four nights in a private room in hospital after an uncomplicated birth."

Watch: The new parenting things you need to know. Post continues below.