'It's extortionate.' 18 parents share how much they spend on childcare in Australia.

This week, an Instagram Reel went viral after a German-based US born mum shared with her followers a copy of her annual bill for childcare in Germany.
The cost included all meals and her total annual bill came to USD$1,856, which is about AUD$2,642 for the entire year.
This will be shocking for many Australian families who pay a similar amount for childcare every month.
Last week, the Minister for Early Childhood Education Anne Aly said that the entire system needs to change in order to address the affordability issues.
Watch: Anthony Albanese discusses childcare on ABC's 7.30 Report. Post continues below.
We asked our Mamamia community of parents and carers to tell us how much they pay for their kids' early education, what it includes, and where they live.
Here is what 18 of them had to say.
1. "We pay $176 a day for our three-year-old and $195 a day for our one-year-old. This is before the childcare subsidy (CCS) for a long daycare in Northern Sydney. By contrast, community preschool in the same suburb is only $4.50 a day after NSW state funding, this funding is not means tested." - Madeline.
