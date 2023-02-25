'It's extortionate.' 18 parents share how much they spend on childcare in Australia.

5. "We pay $700 for our two-year-old for five days of childcare. It includes all goods and nappies. His big brother started big school this year which is FREE! Before that it was $1,300 per week for the two of them. We live in Sydney's inner west, so the daily cost worked out to be about $130-$140 per child. We are in the privileged position of being above the threshold for CCS, but it was still a massive chunk of the family budget." - Clare.

6. "I pay $112 a day and get 50 per cent CCS so for two days I pay $112 a week. It’s a family daycare so nappies are supplied, but I supply all food. Hours are 7.45am - 4.45pm. I’m based in Wollongong so not CBD pricing but it's not exactly cheap either. I think my educator is worth every cent!" - Rach.

7. "Our two-year-old is in childcare three days a week and we pay $168 a week after rebate. It includes nappies and food and we live in regional NSW." - Natalie.

8. "I have two kids going three days a week. It costs $120-$130 each a day before CCS, so full fee would be around $750 per week. With rebates I pay just shy of $200 a week. Our second kid gets a 95 per cent rebate which is amazing. The cost includes all food and nappies. We live in Mudgee, NSW." - Myf.

9. "Our childcare costs $125 per day but we have to take nappies and meals. It's a Montessori style daycare in Perth and we get almost half back through CCS." - Asten.

10. "Sydney's Sutherland Shire daycare costs are crippling. We currently pay $440 for four days per week daycare AFTER the rebate. We aren't on huge incomes, have a massive mortgage, and getting into daycare was near impossible in the area. She only got two days at one centre even though she was on the waitlist from conception, so I had to spend my four months of maternity leave scrambling and calling centres trying to find availability for the other two days so I could return to work as planned. The kicker is that she's been off sick for approximately 50 per cent of the days since she started in November, so we're often paying over $400 for no service and I am left juggling working from home and caring for my seven-month-old daughter whilst she's sick." - Callie.*