A recap of the last 24 hours of Piers Morgan's life.

This post deals with mental health and suicide ideation and might be triggering for some readers.

Whoever would've thought, when Piers Morgan called his friend Meghan Markle a cab to a party one fateful night, we'd end up here.

The party she attended happened to be the one where she met Prince Harry, according to ol' Piers, and led not only to the demise of his short-lived friendship with the future duchess but to... literal years of very long, very mean stories in the Daily Mail and on-screen rants.

Because Piers Morgan got ghosted by a woman, he had only met once, resulting in a very personal vendetta.

Now, it's cost him his job.

Watch: Piers Morgan leaves the Good Morning Britain studio. Post continues below video.

It seems Morgan has had a very... bad 24 hours. But first, some context:

As mentioned, he had met Markle back when she was just a semi-famous Suits actress in town to watch her pal Serena Williams at Wimbledon.

He explained on Ireland's The Late Late Show in 2018 how it all began when he'd followed a number of Suits stars on Twitter. Fair enough tbh, how good's Harvey Specter?

Anyway, he reckoned Markle sent him a message soon after to say thanks for the follow, and that she was a fan. They struck up a virtual friendship of sorts, and arranged to meet for a drink when she was in London.

"We had two hours in the pub, she had a couple of dirty martinis and pints - we got on brilliantly," he explained.

"Then I put her in a cab, and it turns out it was the cab that took her to a party where she met Prince Harry. The next night they had a solo dinner, and that was the last I ever heard from Meghan Markle. I never heard from her again - Meghan Markle ghosted me."

He has since spent the last uh, *checks calendar*, fours years criticising Markle at any opportunity because of it.