'We've been planning our wedding during COVID. It's our guests who have made it difficult.'

We were the lucky ones. Most of our vendors happily rescheduled (others haven’t been so gracious) and we didn’t lose the small fortune paid in deposits.

But we had no idea: our vendors weren’t the ones to be worried about. Our guests were.

And with our second wedding date just days away and potentially needing to be rescheduled again, I feel compelled to share this piece that might help you if you’re attending a wedding during a global pandemic.

So here you have it. Six ways to not be a crappy wedding guest during COVID-19.

1. Stop asking us "how are you feeling about the wedding?"

We know you have good intentions. And that you feel this will be a "great story for the grandkids".

But for us? We feel sad, overwhelmed, confused and scared. For many of us, we’re also not sure if our payments can be refunded or if our vendors will be so kind as to reschedule again. Or if older people who are important to us will ever be able to safely attend our wedding, now or into the near future.

You mean well. But what you might not realise is that we’ve already been asked 10 times today. And you asking too doesn’t help our flower company miraculously have an influx of stock. Or make our overseas deliveries magically arrive after three months of waiting. Nor does it print out another round of invitations that cost hundreds. But mostly, it doesn’t make us feel any more certain that the day will actually go ahead.

We will tell you when we need you. But at the moment, thinking about how we feel about the wedding is the last thing we want to feel at all.

2. If your invitation doesn’t say ‘plus one’, you don’t have one.

We all know event numbers are constantly changing. One day a hundred’s fine, 24 hours later – just 10. And like you, when the day comes around we really have no idea how many will be allowed to attend.

It’s a tricky topic for any couple planning a wedding. But during COVID-19? It’s kind of a given that the people we don’t know aren’t invited. That includes your kids (who don’t even like us). Soz. And if we said no once, don’t ask again — now you’re making this awkward.

So, can you please leave your new boyfriend of two months home for one night? I promise you will live and the world will not end (okay, I can’t promise that last bit).

3. If your excuse sucked for why you couldn’t attend wedding 1, you’re not invited to wedding 2, 3, 4 or 5+.

House sitting? Camping? Going away party? Road tripping? Won’t be able to find a babysitter (with a year’s notice)?

What no one tells you about planning a wedding during COVID-19 is: you get to make the rules. Well, that’s my rule anyway.