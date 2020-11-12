The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday November 13.

Scott Morrison warns incoming report on Australia's alleged war crimes "very disturbing."

A special investigator will be appointed to consider the criminal cases against Australian special forces in Afghanistan, and an independent panel will oversee "serious cultural" issues in the country's defence force.

The announcements by Prime Minister Scott Morrison ahead of a report to be released next week suggest damning conclusions, with Morrison warning the findings are "difficult" and "very disturbing."

Sources say the Brereton report is not expected to name soldiers, alleged victims and witnesses or the fine detail of incidents.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced a special investigator and inquiry into alleged war crimes committed by Australian defence personnel in Afghanistan between 2005 and 2016. pic.twitter.com/SLQGHXaCe4 — SBS News (@SBSNews) November 12, 2020

The Brereton inquiry examined 55 separate issues and 338 witnesses, mainly over alleged unlawful killings and cruel treatment.

In March, the ABC aired footage from a helmet camera showing an Australian soldier shooting dead an apparently unarmed Afghan man in a field in May 2012.

A former SAS soldier has also told the broadcaster he saw three incidents of alleged murder.

There have been a range of similar allegations levelled at special forces.

Australia Defence Association director Neil James said some of the investigations could take a decade, but the nation needed to face up to the issues and fix them.

Serial killer Reginald Arthurell released from prison.

After more than 26 years in prison, triple-killer Reginald Arthurell walked free from Sydney's Long Bay jail on Thursday after the NSW Parole Authority concluded it was the "only viable option."

The maximum sentence for the murder the 75-year-old was convicted for is expiring in seven months, and if released then he would be completely unsupervised. By releasing him on parole, the authority can exercise strict supervision.