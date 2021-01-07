The US Capitol riot and a global pandemic: 12 times The Simpsons predicted the future.

Forget your horoscopes and forget old mate Nostradamus because The Simpsons have proven quite accurate at predicting world events long before they happen.

In its 600 episode (and counting) series run, the show has spanned 32 seasons since its debut in 1989.

From an eerie reference to September 11 to Disney’s ironic acquisition of 20th century Fox, here are the 12 moments in which the show predated history.

1. The US Capitol riot.

Episode: Season 32, Episode 4 – 'Treehouse of Horror XXXI'

Year predicted: 2020

When did it come true: 2021

What happened?

On November 1, 2020, The Simpsons' 31st Treehouse of Horror episode aired.

In the episode, Homer is struggling to decide who to vote for in the upcoming election. But while mulling over whether he should vote for Donald Trump or not, Homer falls asleep, completely missing the voting period.

"Hey, how bad can it be?" Homer says, after Marge wakes him up.

Suddenly, the scene flashes forward to Inauguration Day 2021 as Homer sits on the roof of the family home in an apocalyptic-style outfit as fires burn across Springfield.

Now, fans have started pointed out the similarities between the scene and the chaos at the Capitol Building.

Goodness.