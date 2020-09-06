'My boyfriend proposed in the middle of a nightclub. It was the end of our relationship.'

It’s not OK to laugh at someone when they ask you to marry them. It takes bravery to propose. I can only imagine the building tension as you wait anxiously, hoping the love of your life will say yes.

But on this occasion, things were different. My marriage proposal marked the end of a series of terrible mistakes. It came at a point of no return. I had reached the end of the line. I could give no more. Our four year relationship had come to a grand finale.

But instead of the romantic marriage proposal I had longed for earlier in the relationship … I was asked the question on the sticky floor of a questionable nightclub.

A faint smell of sick lingered in the air, which I presumed was from my boyfriend. He was currently unable to stand, and was taking a small rest with his head between his legs. The nightclub was heaving as we sat packed together on a hard plastic seat.

The couple next to us were kissing passionately, and a group closest to us, standing on the dance floor, were clearly exchanging drugs. This was not a beautiful place.

The year before, I had planned for us to go to Venice; I was sure my boyfriend would propose then, in the sun-soaked, floating city. But we never made it there. My boyfriend liked to stay close to home, and was adamant that work wouldn’t allow him the time off anyway.

The location doesn’t matter

So there we were, not in Venice, when my boyfriend suddenly found a new lease on life. He stood up shakily and got down on one knee in front of me. He asked me to marry him in the middle of a crowd of high and extremely drunk dancers.

In normal circumstances, I would have cried in happiness and said yes. I didn’t really care if we were in Venice, Paris or a rundown nightclub at 4 in the morning. It didn’t matter where he proposed to me really. All that mattered was the bond we shared and the fact we would be together forever.

However, this dream, no matter how desperately I clung to it, was quickly fading. Instead of giving him a tearful yes, I laughed.