To the couple who broke wedding restrictions on the weekend: How could you be so selfish?

Yesterday there was a headline that dominated all of my news apps.

My friends were all texting it to me as well, and it was being hotly debated in all the wedding groups I'm in on social media.

It was about the NSW couple whose wedding severely breached COVID-19 restrictions on Saturday.

At the weekend, the capacity for wedding guests was 300. According to police, they allegedly found up to 700 guests at the wedding, which took place at Imperial Paradiso reception venue in Fairfield, NSW - more than double the number of guests permitted.

On Sunday, the number of guests permitted was immediately slashed to 100, as per the four square metre rule. The venue was fined a mere $5,000, which is nothing when you consider the average cost per head at a wedding is typically $150.

If the venue hosted 700 guests, they'd have pocketed $105,000 - the fine barely makes a dent in that.

A police source also told the Herald Sun that the venue was not complying with other conditions of their COVID-Safe plan; they didn't restrict the movement of people throughout the venue or socially distance on the dance floor.

"That is just a blatant breach of the orders," Police Minister David Elliot told radio station 2GB on Monday. "It has infuriated me."

Acting NSW Premier John Barilaro also condemned the breach, stating "no-one wins when someone cheats".

"In this scenario and this case, we got an example of someone who's done it bloody wrong," he said.

"He puts his own business and reputation at risk and the sector at risk, the broader economy and jobs, and worse the health of this state."

So why does this story bother me so much?

My partner and I have been planning our wedding since August 2019, months before COVID-19 was even on our radar. It’s safe to say - and I am sure all engaged couples will agree - that having a pandemic thrown in the mix has made it far from easy. Yet we’ve had to accept that our wedding day might look a little different to what we originally hoped for.

We haven’t argued and we haven’t tried to flout the rules despite our plans being thrown up into the air more times than we can count. What we have done is cried. We've felt sad and disappointed. But we haven’t for one second considered going against the rules brought in to protect us, our friends and family, and the community at large from COVID-19.