Tears, explosions and mass evacuations: The reality for Ukrainians as Russia attacks.

Right now, all eyes are on Russia and Ukraine.

In a televised address on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a "military operation in eastern Ukraine" following months of increased tensions.

Since then, the world has watched as Russia has launched a wide-ranging attack by air, water and land on Ukraine. An attack which is the biggest on a European country since World War Two.

We've seen world leaders respond with sanctions and speeches, while thousands around the world, including Russians, have taken to the streets to show their support for Ukraine and condemn Putin's military aggression.

But what has the last 24 hours been like for residents in Ukraine?

As the military operation continues to unfold, here's what we know about life on the ground in Ukraine right now.

Curfews and crowded metro stations.

As Russian forces continue to invade Ukraine, thousands have taken to hiding in crowded metro stations, serving as bomb shelters.

Footage shared on social media shows families, children and their pets huddled up in Kharkiv and Kyiv metro stations with bags, blankets and water bottles as they shelter from Russia's airstrike.

The mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, confirmed "metro stations will be available as shelters 24/7".

He also announced a curfew in Ukraine's capital city, which will be in place from 10pm to 7am local time.

"Public transport will not work during curfew," he wrote in a statement.

"We ask all Kyivites to return home on time. If you need to move around the city during the curfew, in particular, as employees of critical infrastructure companies, you must have identification documents."