We’re in the middle of 16 Days of Activism to end Gender-based Violence. 3 women have been killed.

Every November since 1991, an international campaign has kicked off on the 25th day of the month.

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence was started to try to bring awareness and encourage individuals and organisations to take a stand.

We're currently on day 13.

In that time, three women have been allegedly murdered in Australia.

On November 30, emergency services were called to a home in Melbourne where they found the body of a 51-year-old woman in the garage.

Her daughter had discovered her.

Her husband has been charged with murder.

A few days later, on December 3, mother-of-three Nelomie Perera was found dead in a home in Sandhurst.

The 43-year-old had been stabbed, and her husband has been charged with allegedly murdering her.

Their kids were at home at the time.