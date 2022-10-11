Her name was Nardia Louise Spice. The mum-of-six was allegedly murdered in a Perth dog park.

Mother-of-six Nardia Louise Spice was allegedly tricked into attending a dog park before she was killed by her housemates last month.

The 40-year-old, who had been missing for two weeks, was found dead in bushland near the town of Jarrahdale, south-east of Perth, on Friday.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Sam Hazlitt said police believed Nardia was killed on September 23 at the dog park in Byford before she was buried about 25km away.

"It will be alleged that she has suffered critical injuries as a result of trauma to the head," said Det Sgt Hazlitt, who told reporters the alleged murder was premeditated.

Video via WA Police.

"We have what we would call a primary incident scene that's at the Byford dog park and then we have several secondary incident scenes, one of those is the location where the body has been exhumed."