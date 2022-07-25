Her name was Shereen Kumar. She is the 25th woman to be murdered in Australia in 2022.

Warning: This post deals with domestic violence and may be triggering for some readers.

Last week, Vincent Carlino said he was "extremely worried" when his girlfriend, Shereen Kumar, left her Sydney home and didn't return.

"She left and didn't take her phone or the van," he told The Daily Mail. "I've told police all of the places I think she could be."

The 37-year-old has now been charged with the domestic violence murder of a woman whose body was found in bushland in northwest Sydney. Police believe it to be that of 43-year-old Shereen.

Officers had been searching bushland in the region with dogs and helicopters for any sign of the mother-of-two, who was last seen leaving her Dural home in her pyjamas at about 9pm on Wednesday night.

She was later reported missing to police on Thursday morning.

Around 5.50pm on Saturday night, police found the body, which is yet to be fully identified, in bushland near Dural.

Six hours later, Vincent was arrested at a nearby home.

Shereen is believed to be the 25th woman to be killed by violence in Australia this year.