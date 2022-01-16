Her name was Poonam Sharma. She was murdered while trying to protect her children.

This article deals with domestic violence and a child's death and may be triggering for some readers.

16 days into 2022, we have already lost two women to domestic violence. It is two, too many.

On January 13, Poonam Sharma was murdered in her Mill Park home in Melbourne. She had been stabbed multiple times, allegedly by her husband.

Poonam, aged 39, had escaped her home, bleeding and injured, and fled to her neighbours' house while calling for help. She was allegedly pursued by her husband and left for dead on the neighbour's doorstep.

Poonam's two daughters were at home at the time: six-year-old Vanessa and ten-year-old Angela.

Sadly, Vanessa was also found with stab wounds when police arrived at the scene at 7:50pm. Poonam died at the scene, and Vanessa was taken to hospital in a critical condition where she later died. Angela, miraculously, was able to escape physically unharmed.

Homicide squad Detective Inspector Dean Thomas said Angela is now safe and receiving emotional support, noting: "She's been through a terrible, terrible incident, so we want to make sure she's as good as you can be."

On arrival, police located Poonam's husband Prabhal Sharma, aged 40, who then turned a knife on himself. He is now under police guard at hospital, with self-inflicted injuries. Detective Inspector Thomas confirmed the man was known to police.

It was also confirmed police had attended the Mill Park home at about 12.50pm that same day for a psychiatric assessment. Detective Inspector Thomas said the person was cleared.