Celeb in 5: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “Daddy is not a cheat.” The uncomfortable conversation David and Victoria Beckham were forced to have with their four children.

Well, this sounds like a bloody awkward conversation to have with your children.

In the wake of the most recent round of ‘David Beckham is having an affair’ rumours – which included him supposedly impregnating one of Harper’s teachers – the Beckhams have adopted an approach of complete transparency when it comes to their four children, says a close friend of the family.

Speaking to The Sun, the source states rumours are something the parents have discussed with their four children to ensure they hear it from them, and not “from the playground”.

“After the latest furore, they once again took the decision to be open and honest with them, reassuring them Daddy is not a cheat,” the source said.

“While publicly they maintained a united front by laughing off the rumours, behind closed doors they’ve taken them much more seriously.”

In an interview with Vogue Magazine which will be published later this week, Victoria Beckham reportedly describes the exact conversation she had with her children about the cheating rumours. While the interview was initially meant to mark Beckham’s 10 years in fashion, she felt the need to address the rumours that had become so potent over the last few months.

The magazine will also publish the first group photoshoot of all the Beckham kids.

2. Kristen Bell’s emotional tribute to her husband Dax Shepard, on the 14th anniversary of his sobriety.