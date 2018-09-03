Keira Maguire accuses Jarrod Woodgate of 'not supporting her financially'.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub . It’s a blast.

Since Bachelor in Paradise’s Keira Maguire and Jarrod Woodgate announced their separation, we haven’t been given nearly the amount of details that we oh-so crave.

It’s been just over a week since Keira posted the now-deleted breakup announcement on her Instagram, in which she apologised to any fans she may have disappointed.

“It is with a very sad heart but I have to let you all know that Jarrod and I have split up…” she wrote.

“I’m sorry if anyone is disappointed or if I have let anyone down.

“Please respect our privacy as this is a very hard time for me.”

Now, in an exclusive with New Idea, the 32-year-old has given fans a deeper insight into the breakdown of her nine-month relationship, and she said money was a contributing factor.

“He would get really frustrated because I didn’t have a job and [he] couldn’t understand my lifestyle, earning money from Instagram,” she said, before adding in this pointed comment.

“The thing is, I earn more than he does. Everyone thinks he’s this rich man who owns a winery. He doesn’t. He works on his parents’ farm and wasn’t supporting me financially. If anything, it was me spoiling the sh*t out of him,” she said.

When it comes to The Bachelor contestants, Keira Maguire will be one for the ages. Here are some of her best moments.

Video by MWN

According to the influencer, Jarrod’s on-air flirtations with Ali Oetjen and Simone Ormesher also became a recurring issue in their relationship, which was exacerbated as the show went to air.

“As soon as the show came on, we struggled. We saw each other in a different light,” she said.

“I saw the things he was saying, watching him with Ali and Simone on dates…I was so vulnerable and it was too much for me. We never recovered from that.”