OH. Vanessa Sunshine just told the Honey Badger she doesn't like his "curly mullet".

On Thursday night’s episode of The Bachelor 2018, Vanessa Sunshine got a lil’ bit of alone time with the Honey Badger.
She decided to take the opportunity to tell Nick that she’s not that keen on the… mullet.
And the… moustache.
And his general… aesthetic.
It was super awkward but also possibly the most authentic moment in this TV series to date.
He was, erm, not open to a little makeover.
“If she’s not feeling the Badger vibes, fair enough. There’s someone out there for everyone… Hooroo,” Nick then said to the camera.
She just wrecked his entire look #TheBachelorAU
— Kate (@kate_880) August 30, 2018
Ok, but is VANESSA WRONG. Like I’ve said before, imagine rocking up for Matty J 2.0 and finding someone who looks like ya dad in the ’80s #TheBachelorAU
— Tahlia Pritchard (@Tahls) August 30, 2018
Top Comments
How about the fact that NO ONE said goodbye to her! It's a bit telling about her personality, don't ya think?