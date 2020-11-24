A wedding planner has shared her 5 most unpopular opinions about weddings, and... no.

If there's one thing I've learnt from working in the wedding industry, it's that everyone (I repeat, everyone) has an opinion.

Your mother-in-law to be will have the opinion that she gets to decide the colour scheme. Your groomsmen will have the opinion that it's up to you to buy the suits. Your next door bloody neighbour who isn't even invited will have an opinion that whatever date you've set for the wedding is unequivocally wrong.

As a completely random side note: Take a look at some never-before-seen footage Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared from their wedding day. Post continues after video.



Video via Instagram.

And while that's a heck load of mayhem to deal with when you're the one planning the wedding, it is jolly fun to criticise unpopular wedding opinions when you are not in the throes of 'wedmin'.

Which is why when this Dallas Wedding Planner took to TikTok to air her 'unpopular opinions' about weddings, I was all ears.

And now I'm going to be all mouth while I debate her on (nearly) every point...

Unpopular Wedding Opinion 1: “Spend the money on the wedding flowers.”

Often the response to this is, “why would you spend so much money on something that will just be thrown out at the end of the night?”, and while that is a valid point - let me remind you of one thing: EVERYTHING GETS THROWN OUT.

Those personalised name cards? In the bin.

Those gallons of crystals sprinkled on the table? In the bin.

The slices of wedding cake everyone forgot about? In the bin.

After the festivities are done and dusted, not much sticks around - you know, other than the everlasting love. Duh.

...so I completely agree with this wedding planner. You should be splashing your cash on the things that make you happiest. So if you want a liquored-up congregation, sink some dollars into the bar. If you want florals to be spotted in every single shot, blow your budget on blooms. If you want to turn your wedding into a pimped up music video, get a damn drone.

And for those who think it’s fine to spend thousands on a wedding dress and not on flowers because you ‘throw them out’, I will politely remind you that you will never wear that gown again once you rip it off on your wedding night.

Unless… you do this.

Unpopular Wedding Opinion 2: “It doesn’t matter if a wedding guest shows up in white.”

WRONG WRONG WRONG WRONG WRONG.

If any lady DARE show up to my wedding in white they will be ceremoniously banished from all festivities.

I know that everyone will still know that I am the bride, and the groom (hopefully) won’t run away with the wrong lassie wearing a white frock but I DON’T CARE.