10 annoying things makeup artists really wish you'd stop doing.

While most of us don't have our 'own' makeup artist per se, if you're anything like us you don't mind dropping by a counter when you want to amp things up for a special event. It's an absolute TREAT.

It's *always* a good time when all you have to do is pop your dress on (great colour, by the way) - because who can be bothered fluffing around with false eyelashes and liquid liner?

Not us, friend. Not us.

Watch: Speaking of makeup, here's how to do a cute smokey eye look WITHOUT black eyeshadow. How about that! Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

And if you've ever got your makeup done, chances are you sit on one of two teams when it comes to requesting what you want done.

You're either one of those people who tells the makeup artist to just "do whatever you think" (they're the expert, right?) OR you pull out a couple of inspiration images because you want to try that 'dolphin skin' look you saw on Instagram.

Listen: Are you a fan of dewy, glowing skin? Course you are! Check out this episode of You Beauty, where we rummage through skincare addict Alisha Bhojwani’s beauty bag.

But here's the thing. No matter what 'team' you're on - sometimes it just doesn't go as planned, and you end up hating the final result. When that happens, you might pack the blame on the poor MUA - when deep down you know it can't all be their fault. Right?

To find out how to be better makeup clients (and make sure we *always* get what we're after heh heh), we quizzed a bunch of pro's and asked them to tell us the most annoying things we all do when sitting in the makeup chair.

And oh boy - we hate us.

1. Saying you just want a 'natural' look.

Image: Giphy