Should I Watch It? SBS On Demand's gripping new heist drama, The Unusual Suspects.

The Unusual Suspects is best described as a mix between Ocean's Eight and The Real Housewives of Sydney.

The four-part series, which premieres on SBS and SBS On Demand this week, was filmed and set in Sydney's affluent Eastern Suburbs.

Featuring a diverse ensemble cast, the entertaining series follows a group of unlikely women who come together to ensure justice is served after a $16 million necklace is taken in an elaborate jewellery heist at a children’s birthday party.

Watch the trailer for The Unusual Subjects below.



Video via SBS.

Below, we unpack what the series is about and deliver our verdict on whether you should watch it.

What's it about?

The Unusual Suspects takes place in Sydney's Eastern Suburbs, where a $16 million necklace has been swiped from Roxanne and Jordan Waters' (played by real-life couple Michelle Vergara Moore and Toby Leonard Moore) home in an elaborate female-led heist.

As the name of the series suggests, it’s a whodunnit where everyone is hiding something and soon everyone is a suspect.

There's wealthy Filipino businesswoman Roxanne (Condor's Michelle Vergara Moore), her privileged, unscrupulous husband Jordan (Billions' Toby Leonard Moore) and her housekeeper Amy (The Letdown's Lena Cruz).

There's Filipino cleaner and casual life coach Gigi (Dead Lucky's Susana Downes), and nanny Evie (MacGyver's Aina Dumlao).

And there's Sara (Miranda Otto), a Gwenyth Paltrow-esque wellness influencer whose life isn't quite as perfect as it appears on Instagram. Sara's perfect life come crumbling down after her former boyfriend, artist Nick, who is played by Miranda Otto’s real-life husband, Peter O'Brien, reappears.

Sara (Miranda Otto) and Nick (Peter O'Brien) in The Unusual Suspects. Image: Supplied/SBS.