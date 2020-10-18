"I think it's horrendous." All the photos from The Block's upstairs area room reveal.

To catch up on all The Block recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Block hub page.

This week on The Block, the five couples finished renovating the upstairs area of their houses.

Although the couples delivered their living and dining rooms last week, each team delivered a very different space this week.

While Sarah and George delivered a study, bedroom and powder room, Jimmy and Tam delivered a bedroom and media room. Harry and Tash delivered a study space with views across Brighton.

Of course, the week leading up to the room reveal wasn't free from drama.

Luke and Jasmin ran into problems with their floor upstairs, forcing them to re-glue it, while foreman Keith told Daniel and Jade that their upstairs door finishes were "rough as guts".

Here are all the photos from The Block's upstairs area reveal:

Harry and Tash, 1920s

Father and daughter duo Harry and Tash are up first.

This week, the pair delivered a home office space and an additional bedroom.

Upon entering the upstairs space, the judges loved the work from home area, which had views of Brighton and a big oak tree.

They also loved the artwork in the study space, and the daybed.

However, the judges described the paintwork as "pretty terrible".

As for the bedroom, the judges commended Harry and Tash's use of their void, which they turned into a design feature in the room.

"Other than the paintwork, it's a flawless room," Shaynna said.

"You're peaking just at the right time."